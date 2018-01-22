Headmaster Who Had Sex With His 17-Year-Old Student...On The Run After Tape Leaks - PHOTOS

The Headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey, who was caught in a sex tape with a 17-year-old student, is on the run.

The District Police Command and chiefs and people of the town are currently on the heels of Mr. Sepey over the alleged sex tape. Members of the community are expecting the chiefs of the town, Nana Asare Bediako, to take action but he has said there is nothing they can do about the situation since the story is already in the media.

The District Chief Executive, Isaac Odoom, when contacted, said the issue had not come to his attention. The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage among the people of Breman Edumanu, near Breman Awhiam.

The headmaster is believed to have recorded the sex bout himself. In the 4 minutes 16 seconds video, the 17-year-old, a senior high school student, is seen kneeling on a local chair while Mr. Sepey was in the act.

The youth and opinion leaders of the town are therefore calling for a mass transfer of all teachers in the community since they claim the phenomenon has existed for long. Some aggrieved past students of the school said the headmaster is alleged to be in the habit of having sexual affairs with pupils.

They said until the emergence of this sex tape, the headmaster had demanded evidence anytime parents accused him of such acts. Some community members said they feel embarrassed by the development and have threatened to demonstrate against the headmaster if he is not dealt with accordingly.