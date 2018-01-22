Remain Calm – Police Urges The Public after Kwabenya District Police incident

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Ghana Police Service has called on the public to remain calm after a Police officer was gunned down when a gang stormed the Kwabenya District Police headquarters to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.
The Sunday attack freed six Ghanaian suspects and one Nigerian.
Speaking to the press, the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Afia Tenge assured that the service will to go out to bring the perpetrators to book.
“The police is containing the situation, the situation is under control and we are doing everything we can to bring the perpetrators to book, to get them arrested. So for now, we have to assure the public that we are doing everything humanly possible to get these suspects arrested and also give the general public the needed security” she said.
|
|
|
|
|Source: graphic.com.gh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|