Beef Up Security At Dome-Kwabenya - Residents

Related Stories Residents of Dome-Kwabenya Community, a suburb of Accra on Monday called on the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the community following last Sunday January 21, jail break incident at Kwabenya Police Station.



On Sunday dawn, a Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, was shot in an attack carried out by a gang of six armed men who stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.



Scores of residents told the Ghana News Agency(GNA) after the incident that they now live under a state of fear and panic, therefore the presence of more security personnel would help calm their nerves.



Mr Harold Ofori, a Nurse told the GNA that he was even scared when he was on duty last night because he did not know what was going to happen to him and his colleagues and therefore appealed to the IGP to increase the presence of security men within the community to ensure safety,



Ms Adelaide Kumi, a student told the GNA that but for her parents, she would not have attended school on Monday as she was scared for her life those of her parents who leave home early for work and return late, adding that “I will be happy if the police can protect us going forward”.



A driver, who plies between Haatso and Accra also told the GNA that because of the incident, he could not start work early as he normally does and was sure it would affect business since other colleagues had told him the same story of fear.



“Now when you are driving at dawn or at night you will be scared because you cannot tell whether you are picking genuine passengers or unscrupulous people, the police should protect us in this community and country because we do not feel safe anymore,” he said.



The hierarchy of the Police Service including; Mr David Asante Appaetu, the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Director-General of Operations, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Dankwa, Acting CID Director-General, and DCOP George Mensah, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service visited the community on Sunday



In the Sunday dawn attack, the armed men freed seven suspects made up of six Ghanaians and a Nigerian who were on remand.



The remand suspects are; Dickson Ofori, Chibuzor Akwuba, Edem Rockson, Emmanuel Kotey, Prince Osei, Kofi Darko and Atta Kwadwo.



The suspects are aged between 20 and 34 years old, police officials said.