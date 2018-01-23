Related Stories Have you always dreamt of traveling and discovering new cultures and nationalities in different parts of the world? Well, it is now much easier than you may think, as there are many countries without visa requirements that you can visit as a Ghanaian citizen for free and at any time.



If you are already thinking about your next destination now, you can check which country is visa-free from the list below.



There are even more countries that you can visit and issue a visa on arrival at the airport for a small fee. Now is a good time to have an international passport if you do not have one yet, as now you can see the list of visa-free countries for Ghana passport holders.



It is also always advisable to contact the embassy of the country of your destination before you fly there to make sure if you may need a return ticket to enter the country or not, as such regulations can sometimes change from time to another.



Which Countries Do Not Need a Visa in Africa?



Many countries in Africa have a visa-free travel policy for Ghana, as the Ghanaian passport is among the most respected passports in Africa.



In addition, Ghana is a member state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which grants any Ghanaian citizen a free stay in any other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days.



The list below has all the visa-free countries that you can visit as a Ghanaian citizen in Africa:



Benin (Visa not required for 90 days)



Burkina Faso (Visa not required)



Cape Verde (Visa not required)



Côte d'Ivoire (Visa not required)



Djibouti (Visa on arrival)



Gambia (Visa not required for 90 days)



Guinea (Visa not required)



Guinea-Bissau (Visa not required for 90 days)



Kenya (Visa not required for 90 days)



Liberia (Visa not required)



Madagascar (Visa on arrival for 90 days)



Mali (Visa not required)



Mauritania (Visa on Arrival)



Mauritius (Visa not Required for 90 days)



Mozambique (Visa on arrival for 30 days)



Niger (Visa not required)



Nigeria (Visa not required)



Rwanda (Visa not required for 90 days)



Senegal (Visa not required for 3 months)



Seychelles (Visitor’s permit on arrival for 3 months)



Sierra Leone (Visa not required)



Swaziland (Visa not Required for 30 days)



Tanzania (Visa not required for 3 months)



Togo (Visa not required)



Uganda (Visa not required for 3 months)



Zambia (Visa on arrival for 90 days)



Zimbabwe (Visa not required for 3 months)



List of Countries You Can Visit in the Rest of the World



If you have already traveled around Africa and still want to discover other places around the world in other continents, check the list below as it has all the visa-free countries to Ghana passport holders in the rest of the continents.



Belize (Country in Central America)



Bangladesh (Country in South Asia, Visa free for 3 months)



Barbados (Country in the Caribbean, Visa free for 6 months)



Bolivia (Country in South America, Visa on Arrival for 90 days)



Cambodia (Country in Asia, Visa on Arrival for 30 days)



Dominica (Country in the Caribbean, Visa free for 6 months)



Ecuador (Country in South America, Visa free for 90 days)



Fiji (Country in Oceania, visa free for 4 months)



Grenada (Visa not required for 3 months)



Haiti (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not required for 3 months)



Indonesia (Visa not required for 30 days)



Iran (Country in the Middle East, Visa on Arrival for 15 days)



Jamaica (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not Required)



Maldives (Country in South Asia, Visa on Arrival for 30 days)



Micronesia(Country in Oceania, Visa not Required for 30 days)



Nicaragua (Country in Central America, Visa on arrival for 90 days)



Palau (country in Oceania, Visa on Arrival for 30 days)



Philippines (Country in Asia, Visa not required for 30 days)



Saint Kitts and Nevis (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not required for 3 months)



Saint Lucia (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not required for 6 weeks)



Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not required 30 days)



Samoa (Country in Oceania, Entry permit on arrival for 60 days)



Singapore (Country in Asia, visa not required for 30 days)



Trinidad and Tobago (Country in the Caribbean, Visa not required)



Tuvalu (Country in Oceania, Visa on arrival for 1 month)



Vanuatu (Country in Oceania, Visa not required for 30 days)



List of Countries You Can Visit with an Electronic Entry Visa



It is really great that many countries have started to implement technology and the internet in their visa regulations.



Now you do not have to travel all the way to the capital to visit the embassy in order to get your visa as you can just get it from the internet after registering on an online website.



Here is a list of the countries that you can visit after having an electronic entry visa:



Antigua and Barbuda (Country in the Caribbean)



Bahrain (Country in the Middle East)



Cambodia (Country in Asia, Electronic Visa for 30 days)



Comoros (Country in East Africa) Gabon (Country in Central Africa)



Georgia (Country at the intersection of Europe and Asia)



India (Country in Asia, Electronic Visa for 60 days)



Kyrgyzstan (Country in Central Asia) Lesotho (Country in Southern Africa)



Myanmar(Country in Asia, Electronic visa for 28 days)



Zambia (Country in Africa, electronic visa for 90 days)



This was the official list of all the visa-free countries for Gahana passport holders 2017. Check your country of destination and book your ticket online knowing that you most probably won’t be needing to apply for a visa.