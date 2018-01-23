Normal Work Continuous At Kwabenya Police Station

Related Stories Policing continuous earnestly at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters in Accra, despite Sunday dawn jailbreak, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to the station on Tuesday has revealed.



When the GNA visited the station at 0900 hours, it observed that Police Officers were on duty with people trooping in and out of the Charge Office to file complaints.



GNA also observed that the Criminal Investigation Department, the Station Command Offer’s offices were opened and the Station Officer was also already at post attending to the public who had visited the station.



However, the Station Command Officer directed the GNA to contact Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Effia Tenge, the Head, Public Affairs Unit, for any other update on the recent jailbreak at the station last Sunday.



On Sunday dawn, a Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, was shot in an attack carried out by a gang of six armed men who stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.



The suspects escaped together with some armed men who facilitated their passage.



The suspects are: Dickson Ofori, 24; Edem Rockson, 32; Prince Osei, 27; Emmanuel Kotey, 21; Kofi Darko, 21; and Attah Kwadwo, 20, all Ghanaians and Chibuzor Akwabu, 34, a Nigerian.



Mr Ashilevi who sustained gunshot wounds in the process but unfortunately passed on whilst receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.



Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has debunked information making the rounds on social media that “all suspects who absconded from lawful custody at Kwabenya Police Station have surrendered themselves to the Madina Police, apart from the Nigerian, who was involved in the robbery”.



In a release signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Command strongly suspects that the said information was intended to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing pursuit.



It cautioned the general public especially the media against channelling unverified information on the social media space.



It noted that the search for the escapees continue unabated and credible information on the subject matter was still welcomed on police hotlines 191, MTN/Vodafone toll free 1855, 0302773695, 0302787373.