Court Throws Out Wisa’s Submission Of ‘No Case’

Related Stories Hiplife artiste, Eugene Ashie, aka Wisa Greid, has failed to convince the Accra Circuit Court to dismiss the case in which he is standing trial for allegedly displaying his manhood on stage.



The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, on Monday dismissed the artiste’s submission of no case and ordered him to open his defence.



Wisa was put before the court after he allegedly removed his manhood and used it to stroke the buttocks of a female dancer during a live performance at a concert dubbed “Decemba 2 Rememba” on December 24, 2015.



He pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross indecent exposure and was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢8,000 with a surety to be justified.



After about two years of legal tussle and many dramatic scenes in court, the prosecution brought its case to a close in August, 2017.



Submission of ‘no case’



Wisa’s legal team was expected to open the musician’s defence, but it rather filed an application for the court to dismiss the case.



In the application for no case, Wisa’s lawyer, Mr Jerry Avenogbor, argued that the prosecution failed to present any substantial witnesses or evidence to prove its case.



He said the prosecution relied on a social media video which could not be authenticated, and also the two prosecution witnesses testified that they did not see Wisa removing his manhood.



According to him, the only prosecuting witness, who told the police that he saw Wisa removing his manhood on stage, failed to appear before the court to testify.



Counsel, therefore, argued that justice would not be served if the case was allowed to continue.



Dismissal



But in the ruling, the court rejected the arguments canvassed by counsel on the basis that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused and had been diligent in prosecuting the case.



The presiding judge ruled that since Wisa had denied the allegations and claimed that he removed a dildo and not his manhood, he must be given the opportunity to substantiate his claims.



“The submission of no case is dismissed. I call on the accused to open his defence,’’ the presiding judge ruled.



The case was adjourned to February 5, 2018.



Facts



The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Judith Asante were that on December 25, 2015, the attention of the Accra Regional Police Command was drawn to a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source.



According to her, investigations into the case revealed that on December 24, 2015, Airtel Telecommunications and Citi FM had organised a Christmas party at the Accra International Conference Centre with Wisa as one of the guest artistes.



In the course of the event, she said Wisa was ushered in to perform on the main stage together with a female dancer.



Inspector Asante added that during the performance, Wisa stood behind the female dancer as they danced together and suddenly removed his male organ to stroke the buttocks of the dancer in the full glare of the audience.