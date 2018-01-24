Proposed Gonjaland Region Named 'Savannah Region'

Related Stories Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa 1, King and Overlord of Gonja Traditional Council has settled on Savannah as the name of the proposed region for the seven districts of Gonjaland.



This was after broad consultations with the Gonja Traditional Council, the coordinating committee, constituent groups and other key stakeholders.



In a statement signed by Lepowura M.N.D. Jawula, the chairman of the Coordinating Committee, Yagbonwura disclosed that ‘Savannah region’ was chosen among other suggested names because of the ecological positioning of Gonjaland.



"A number of names were considered but SAVANNAH stood tall because of the ecological positioning of Gonjaland. Gonjaland is very close to the epicentre of the savannah enclave," the statement said.



The statement further disclosed that "Savannah is what has been approved and is to be used henceforth for all communications and activities with regards campaign for the new region".









