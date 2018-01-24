Man Who Resembles Sex-Tape Headmaster Escapes Death

Related Stories A man whose name is yet to be identified escaped the wrath of an angry mob when he was mistaken to be the headmaster who is on the run after a leaked sex tape.



The man, who was said to be a businessman in Adum was spared after a section of the mob identified him as a dealer of Mobile Phones.



This incident comes after GNAT’s statement on the sex tape that went viral involving a headmaster and a student who was reported to be 16 years.



According to an eyewitness, the man who resembles the headmaster in the video was nearly beaten by the angry mob. The incident happened at Adum near Franko Trading around 5pm on Tuesday.