Alcohol Manufacturers Predict Collapse Of Industry

The Association of Alcohol Manufacturers and Importers (AAMI) has blamed non- members of the association for the ban on advertisement of alcoholic drinks by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



According to Mr Gabriel Opoku-Asare, vice chairman, AAMI, their fellow manufacturers who are not members of the association are ignorant of the law and end up giving false information to the public to extort money from them.



He predicted that if non-members of the association do not desist from such deceitful acts, the industry would collapse and there would be loss of jobs.



“Whereas most members comply with the Association’s code and FDA regulations, it is regrettable that some manufacturers and importers who may not be members of the Association continue to flout these regulations, which may bring the reputation of the entire alcohol industry into disrepute,” he stated in an interview with the DAILY HERITAGE.



He encouraged all non-member companies to join the association to create a united force at all levels of engagement with stakeholders.



The association explained that it had engaged the FDA over the years as a key stakeholder and a regulator to support the association in achieving its objective whilst member companies demonstrated responsibility to ensure that their marketing freedoms were protected.



He said in 2016, they adopted a ‘Code of Commercial Communications’ to regulate the conduct of their business concerning the advertisement of their members’ brands, an essential measure in the Association’s partnership with the government and maintaining public trust.



“The code ensures members maintain the highest standards in all their commercial communications, including advertising in print and electronic media, packaging, merchandising, consumer promotions, product placement, point of sale information, sponsorship and research,” AAMI stated.



He said the AAMI, as a commercial entity, is engaging the FDA and other stakeholders to find an amicable solution that would promote responsible attitudes and behaviours in the marketing and consumption of alcoholic beverages, as well as protect the marketing freedoms of alcohol manufacturers and importers to guarantee their sustainability and growth as key contributors to the development of Ghana.