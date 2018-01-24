Kumasi: Suspected Thief Stoned To Death

Related Stories A suspected petty thief has been stoned to death by residents of Racecourse in Kumasi, after they accused him of snatching a lady’s bag.



The suspect, believed to be in his thirties was reportedly apprehended by some angry vigilante group who witnessed the scene, tied him to a tree and stoned him to death.



Traders at the Kumasi Racecourse who witnessed the incident Wednesday morning are in a state of shock.



One of the traders who identified herself as Maame Afia Boatemaa told Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo the suspecte had attacked and robbed a woman of an undisclosed amount of money.



Afia Boatemaa says “he butchered the woman and took away her bag yesterday”.



“The woman who was in a critical condition after the bloody incident was immediately rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital (KATH) for treatment”.



The traders are meanwhile appealing to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah to improve security surveillance at the racecourse market.



The deceased body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital [KATH] morgue by the police.