Leaked Sex-Tape: I Was Not Raped - Female Student Claims

Related Stories The sexual encounter between the headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey, and a female student, was consensual, the Central Regional Police Command has said.



Director of Public Affairs of the Central Regional Police Command, ASP Irene Oppong, said on Wednesday, 24 January that: “… She [the student] said: ‘The man never raped me’, so now it’s up to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take over and also investigate if there is any code of conduct that the man has violated.”



A four-minute video which captured the two having sex while the girl knelt on a kitchen stool, has become the toast of social media for the past few days.



Memes of the ‘stool sex’ have flooded social media since the video came out.



The GES has sacked the headmaster. It has also emerged that the video is over a year old. The GES said its investigations revealed that the headmaster and the student had been in a relationship for some time but are no more.



ASP Oppong said the police is now chasing after those who may have leaked the video.



“The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names that we have information that they circulated the video, so, for now, we are looking for them, we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.