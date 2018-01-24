GCAA To Demolish Structures Within Security Zone

Related Stories All unauthorised structures at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) security enclave close to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra are to be demolished.



This is because the structures are cited at the GCAA’s security zone that hosts a very high frequency omni-directional radio range (VOR) plant.



VOR





The VOR is a navigational equipment which provides guidance and security signals for aircraft to enable them to land safely at the KIA.



Ideally, there should be no structures within about 300 metres radius of the facility to prevent the obstruction of the signals by high-rise buildings and metallic matter in the surroundings.



To ensure that members of the public do not build close to the facility, Act 27 of the GCAA Regulations enjoins all persons to seek clearance from the aviation authority before putting up any buildings.



However, a number of structures have sprung up within 150 metres of the VOR, a situation the Director-General of the GCAA, Mr Simon Allotey, described as dangerous to the safety of aircraft and passengers.



Tour



As part of steps to clear all illegal structures around the VOR, the Minister of Aviation, Mrs Cecilia Dapaah, yesterday went on an inspection tour of the facility.

She was accompanied by some officials of the Aviation Ministry, the Lands Commission, the GCAA and the police.



The tour by the minister was to enable her to learn at first hand the extent of encroachment on the facility and the necessary steps to take to salvage it.



It was observed that there were some high-rise buildings and metallic structures within the security zone.



The minister expressed disgust at the extent of encroachment activities ongoing at the VOR security enclave and stated that drastic and immediate measures would be taken to pull down the illegal structures.



“The level of encroachment I am seeing at this facility is unacceptable and we will not sit unconcerned and allow a few individuals to put the entire country at a security risk.



“I have seen things for myself and so I will meet other stakeholders, such as the minister of lands and natural resources, the Lands Commission and the GCAA, so that we take legal procedures to demolish the unauthorised structures,” she stressed.



Mrs Dapaah warned people, especially those within the KIA area, to stay away from the GCAA security zone in their own interest.



Non-compliance



Throwing more light on the encroachment activities, Mr Allotey said the structures put up by the encroachers did not meet the safety and height requirements to guarantee the security of aircraft.



“We will collaborate with other relevant state agencies to clear the illegal structures because it is a matter of state interest,” he stated.