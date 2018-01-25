Ejisu S.H.S Sex: Authorities Demand Immediate Investigations

Related Stories Authorities of Ejisuman Senior High School are calling on the National Security, the Bureau of National Investigations and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to conduct a detailed investigations into allegations by some students in the school that some of the teachers are sexually harassing them.



A 21-year old student of Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region disclosed she and her school mates mostly engage in sexual encounters with their teachers in exchange for good grades and for their fees to be paid.



Board Chairman for Ejisuman Senior High School, Rev. Paul Atta Nsiah speaking at press conference said the allegations of sexual harassment by some female students is causing disaffection and anxiety for the school.



Rev. Paul Atta Nsiah also denied allegations that Ejisuman Senior High School did not register three (3) students following their suspension.



The Board Chairman is meanwhile accusing the Nkosohene of Ejisu Traditional Council, Nana Kofi Poku of helping the students to break the school rules and regulations due to his relationship with them.



According to him, Nana Kofi Poku has been accusing teachers of having sexual affairs with the students and he has also been accused by the teachers as having sexual affairs with them.



“An unlawful interference of Nana Poku in the administration of Ejisuman Senior High in terms of students discipline makes his membership detrimental to the school in terms of respect for authority and moral behavior of the students. One student Elizabeth Amponsah Gyan motioned before attempted to physically assault her house mistress Ms. Juliet Agyei.”



“The school’s disciplinary committee recommended that she should be deboardenized. Upon hearing it, Nana Kofi Poku rushed to the school with a “bodua” to rain insults and curses on the teacher in front of the students” the chairman said.



He added, the teachers have vehemently denied any allegation of sexual misconduct with a student and challenged anyone with evidence to present it.



Nana Kofi Poku, Nkosohene of Ejisu Traditional Council speaking to the media also denied allegations by the teachers that he is having sexual affairs with them.



According to the Nkosuohene, Ejisuman Senior High School will be closed down if he comes out with evidence to back his allegation that some of the teachers are sexually harassing.