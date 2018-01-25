‘K.M.A Boss Is A Failure, He Must Resign Now’- Kumasi Traders

Related Stories Chairman of the Kumasi Petty Traders Association, Nana Kwasi Prempeh, has described the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Osei Assibey- Antwi as a ”complete failure”



According to him, the Chief Executive has failed in his attempts to relocate traders from selling on pavements and other unauthorised areas for which reason he does not have to remain at post.



Nana Prempeh adds though the traders agreed and pledged to support Assibey Antwi for a successful exercise, they have regretted following his failure from the start of the whole exercise.



Speaking at a joint news briefing Wednesday January 24, 2018 in Kumasi, Nana Prempeh indicated ”on the 28th October, 2017 we met Mr. Osei Assibey and Nanamom at KMA auditorium about the relocation of traders and transport operators in the city since we work hand in hand with them, we all agreed and pledged to support the idea but he has failed to do the needful which would help us all”.



”Now the Assembly has given stickers to some drivers to work at the Central Business District.



”We were all supposed to relocate to Racecourse market to work there but this is the case most of the drivers have failed to move to the Racecouse market since Osei Assibey failed to put his feet on the ground to ensure the relocation exercise became a success”.



”Already he has failed so we want him to remove the task force from the city to enable us operate freely”.