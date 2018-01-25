IMANI to Gov't: Solve Actual Problems

Related Stories Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has advised government to desist from just ticking off manifesto promises and focus more on solving actual problems.



IMANI Africa gave the advise at a forum to assess one year of President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, 24 January, 2018.



Presenting the assessment report, Associate Researcher at IMANI, Barbara Andoh said government has achieved some reasonable progress in the past year in office but should desist from just fulfilling campaign promises to the actual solving of problems.



She said “We believe that government has achieved some reasonable progress in the fulfillment of its manifesto promises. What we must focus on is that we must move from the process of just checking things off the list of manifesto promises to the actual solving of problems. And one thing that we noticed is that, this is going to happen if we are able to coordinate all policies and programmes and initiatives so that our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) and all stakeholders concern are speaking to one another. Thoughtful coordination among MDAs should be a priority.”





