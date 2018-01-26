Six (6)Yr-Old Girl Defiled By Father; Battling Urinary Tract Infection - VIDEO

Related Stories A six-year-old girl is now battling a urinary tract infection after allegedly being defiled by her father. The 32-year-old mother of the girl alleges that the situation has been going on for years.



She said anytime she confronts her husband over the issue, he denies it.



She also told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba that her suspicions were confirmed 2 years ago when she caught her then four-year-old girl standing naked in front of her father who had inserted his finger into her vagina.



When he realized that I had caught him, he took his phone and started pressing it, she said in Twi. The latest incident, she says happened two weeks ago when the girl confessed to her, that her father put her on a couch and inserted his fingers into her private part.



Medical reports from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where the girl was tested confirm that she has been defiled.



She now battles with a urinary tract infection coupled with an offensive vaginal discharge.



Mother of the girl is however scared any action against her husband can lead to the withdrawal of his support for the little girl.



Her own family, she said, is prevailing on her to keep it quiet.



In October 2017, a 4 year old girl was allegedly defiled by one Kwabena in the Assin Adadientem in the Central Region.



The gods had reportedly cleared the accused of wrongdoing but police took up the case when Joy News broke the story.



A 9-year-old was also reportedly defiled by a man in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District in the Central Region



In the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region, Headteacher of Pieng Basic School who allegedly defiled his 10-year-old pupil, on March 31 2017, remained at the post until September when he was removed from the school.

Watch video below:

















