Otiko Djaba On Sexual Relationships Between Teachers And Students...

This follows a video of the headmaster of Edumanu D/A Basic School having sex with an SHS 3 student at Breman Edumanu in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central region.



The incident which sparked public outrage is being investigated by the Ghana Education Service and the police.



Speaking to Class News, Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba described the act as unfortunate and irresponsible which should not be encouraged.



She said: “We expect more from our teachers because the teacher is the caretaker in the absence of the parent and the parent is not supposed to sleep with the child.



“There are ethics in the work place where colleagues are not supposed to have sexual relationships because it affects the best interest of the organisation. And for monitoring purposes, it’s better that people who work in the same place should not be involved in sexual relationships because if I’m supposed to monitor you, and I have a sexual relations with you, it will be difficult for me to do that, but, in the area of children, it is a complete no go area because the child is to be protected by the adult, so, if the adults are molesting the children it is irresponsible of the adult.”



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police Command has said the sex between the headmaster and the 19-year old female student was consensual.



Investigations are however underway to fish out persons who circulated the video of the act.





