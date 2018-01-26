School Feeding Caterers To Receive Payments By Weekend

Related Stories The Ghana School Feeding Programme caterers in the Upper East Region would have their monies hit their accounts by the close of this week, Mrs Georgina Ayamga, Upper East Regional Coordinator of the programme has assured.



Interviews conducted by Ghanaian Times have revealed that since the award of contract in September last year, the caterers have had to pre-finance the programme through their own little resources, to prepare food for school children in the basic school level.



The situation is adversely affecting the quality and quantity of food served at some schools due to lack of capital on the part of some of the caterers to sustain the programme.



When Ghanaian Times contacted the Upper East Regional Coordinator of the programme, she said that plans were far advanced by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to release monies to settle the 67 days of service owed the caterers.



Mrs Ayamba observed that there had been some tremendous improvement in the programme in the region despite some challenges being encountered.



Whilst commending the caterers for using their money to pre-finance the programme, Mrs Ayamba, cautioned the caterers not to compromise on the quality and quantity of food served the pupils.



It would be recollected that last week the Ghanaian Times carried a story in which the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga bemoaned the poor quality and quantity of meals served by some caterers in his constituency and appealed to the School Feeding Programme Secretariat to see to it that the situation is changed.