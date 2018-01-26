Poor Condition Of Service Harming KATH Mortuary Attendants

Related Stories Mortuary assistants at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have decried what it describes as poor conditions of service.



According to them, the meager salary as well as allowances given to them have left them perpetually resigned to hardship.



A mortuary attendant with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei kwadwo disclosed that, “working conditions are so terrible that we have to buy working gadgets using our own pocket money.”



According to him, majority of mortuary assistants at the KATH are casual workers and are not paid by the Controller and Accountant General but from the internally generated fund.



“Poor conditions of service are making the work difficult for us. The conditions are so terrible that sometimes the same hand gloves have to be used for several days before new ones are provided for us and mostly we buy it with our own pocket money.”



He adds, “aside the poor conditions of service, the sanitation as you see around here is very bad which is harmful to our health…the situation is disheartening and something has to be done about it.”



The mortuary attendant reveals, most of the workers have been there for over 10 years and they are still casual workers.



He therefore called on government and Ministry of Health to come to their aid and improve their conditions of service.