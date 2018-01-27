Security Man Gets 10 Years For Robbery

Related Stories A private security man, Nii Noi Nortey, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra circuit court for robbery.



The convict, the court established, threatened and robbed his victim of her handbag containing GH¢2,200, an Alcatel mobile phone worth GH¢300 and other personal effects at Mamprobi in the Greater Accra Region.



He was hauled before the court charged with one count of robbery to which he pleaded not guilty.



After the trial the presiding judge, Aboagye Tandoh, found the accused person guilty of the charge and sentenced him accordingly.



According to the prosecution, on April 29, 2017 the complainant met Nii Noi Nortey walking across the Mamprobi police barracks towards Padis Pub, approached her with a knife and ordered her to hand over the handbag.



Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainant then raised an alarm and Nortey was given a hot chase by some passers-by as well as police officers, and was eventually captured.



He said a search conducted on him at the Mamprobi police station revealed an amount of GH¢530.00 and he admitted taking it from the complainant’s bag.



Chief Inspector Adu stated that whiles at the police station, Nii Nortey stated that the money inside the bag fell off whiles he was running, adding that he threw away the said bag as well as the knife he used in the operation.