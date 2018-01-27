Three Arrested At Dabala Checkpoint With Mercury

Related Stories Two Nigeriens and one Nigerian have been arrested at the Dabala Customs check-point in the Volta Region for allegedly possessing two tins of mercury with a gross weight of 56 Kilogrammes.



The suspects are Hassan Jibril, 52, Nigerian; Musah Ibrahim, 43, and Munkaila Yakubu, 53, both Nigeriens.



The officer in-charge of the Aflao Customs sector, Assistant Commissioner, Mr Frank Cudjoe Ashong who confirmed the arrest to Graphic Online in an interview said the suspects were arrested on Friday, January 26, this year at about 1:25 pm.



He said the suspects were travelling from Aflao to Accra in a rented Corolla S vehicle with registration number GY 2343-13.



He said when the vehicle got to Dabala check-point and a search was conducted on it, the two tins of mercury, each weighing 28KG were found on them in a jute sack.



Mr Ashong said when the Customs officials at the station asked for the owner the items, the suspects owned up leading to their arrest.



He said the suspects were initially detained at the Aflao Customs cell but they have since been transferred to Accra on Saturday, January 27, 2018, together with the mercury.



He said all suspects claimed that they live in Lome in the Republic of Togo and that they were sending the items to someone in Accra.



According to Mr Ashong, mercury is a restricted substance in Ghana, adding that the substance could be used to manufacture bombs, prints fake currencies as well as prospect for gold.



He said the substance was smuggled from Togo, adding that “mercury is a restricted item and you only possess with a permit”.



He said the items would be forensically checked at the Customs laboratory in Accra.



Mr Ashong has therefore advised drivers who ply the Aflao stretch of roads to ensure that they “are aware of the things passengers load into their vehicles”.



He said drivers must be concerned about their own security and that of the country by making sure they did not pick people with harmful substances into the country.