Kwabenya Police Attack: Cop Killer Arrested

The Police administration has announced the arrest of a key suspect in the attack on the District Police Station at Kwabenya leading to the shooting to death of an Inspector, Emmanuel Ashilevi.



The suspect identified as Kofi Seshie, has been named as the man who shot and killed the officer who was on monitoring assignment during the attack on the night of January 21, Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP, David Eklu announced on Joy News Saturday evening.



Inspector Ashilevi, was shot in a dawn raid by an armed gang who broke into the station and freed a number of suspects in police custody.



The Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu earlier this week announced that five persons who aided the escape of the fugitives, including a 28-year-old woman, have also been arrested.



Little information has been given about Seshie but Myjoyonline.com has learnt he is part of the four men arrested by the police in Kasoa on January 23, for allegedly trading in weapons, and hiring same to criminals.



The other three suspects are: Mawuli Adokokye, 28, Obed Wood, 37 and Jeffrey Tetteh, 38, are currently in the custody of the Kasoa Police, awaiting prosecution.



