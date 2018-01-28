VIDEO: Newlywed Receives Kitchen Stool As Gift

Related Stories Presenting a gift to a newlywed couple has become a norm and sometimes deciding how much to spend on a gift appears to be the biggest source of confusion for most guests at weddings.



Some guests in order to avoid any trouble in choosing a gift simply give out cash in envelopes.



At a recent wedding, the guests may not have had any difficulties in deciding on the present to give to the couple.



They opted for the latest and “most valuable” item in town – the wooden kitchen stool.



It appears after a viral video capturing a headmaster and a student displaying their sex prowess using the kitchen stool was made public, the ‘kitchen stool’ seems to be one of the most expensive gifts guests at weddings will be presenting to couples.



In a 29-second video which has gone viral on social media, a group of guests beautifully wrapped the stool in a box and presented it to the couple while other guests amusingly look.



In the video, the groom was called to open the gift presented to him by his friends and after carefully unwrapping the box it turned out that the gift was a kitchen stool.



The kitchen stool challenge started trending on social media particularly on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after a leaked sex tape involving the headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Oboben Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey and an alleged female student.



In the 4-minute-12-seconds video, the student is seen kneeling on a kitchen stool whilst the headmaster, Mr Sepey bonks her from behind.



Soon after the video leaked, the kitchen stool challenge started trending on social media where people started posting pictures of themselves in a ‘doggie’ style sex position.



