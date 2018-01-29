Ibn Chambas Visits Bawumia In London

In a photo making rounds on social media, Dr Chambas, a former Executive Secretary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is sitting in a couch with Dr Bawumia and he was looking hearty.

The Vice President traveled to London on Friday, January 19 after he fell sick at work and was advised by his doctors to take some rest. His being away, which coincided with travels by President Nana Akufo-Addo to Liberia and Ethiopia, became a subject of intense debate as many, especially communicators of the opposition NDC, questioned what might caused sickness.

There were even rumours of Dr Bawumia suffering a stroke until a photos and videos of him and his wife, Samira walking the streets of London surfaced online last Saturday. The latest photo of him with Dr Chambas confirms the suggestion by Saturday's photos and videos that the Vice President was well and not in any danger as feared.

Dr Chambas' visit holds a lot of significance as he is the only person with NDC roots to have visited Dr Bawumia in London.