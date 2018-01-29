Fake Army Captain Arrested - PHOTO

Related Stories A self-styled military captain, Prince Ferguson Essel, 27, has been arrested by some army personnel and handed over to the Nsawam police command in the Eastern Region.



Captain Albert Kwadwo Evedzi of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra assisted by Sergeant Tengey Anthony of Burma Camp, Accra, were visiting the region when they effected the arrest of the suspect and handed him over to the police after the townsfolk told them they were suspicious of Essel’s claim that he was a military personnel.



When the suspect’s room was searched at Ntoaso, a suburb of Nsawam, three military uniforms, a kit bag, a water pack, a beret with a military crown, desert boots and military belts were retrieved. The suspect has been detained and the military uniforms retained for further investigation.



Some individuals who have fallen victim to his extortion have started lodging complaints at the police station.



ASP Kofi Sarkodie, Nsawam Police Crime Officer, who has been briefing Class News’ regional correspondent McAnthony Dangyenga on the arrest, stated that the police in the area are not going to relent in combating crime and appealed to individuals to volunteer information if there is any.





