Over 2,000 Applicants Undergoing Police Recruitment Screening In Wa

Related Stories More than 2,000 Ghanaian youth besieged the Wa Jubilee Park in the Upper West Region on Monday to undertake physical inspection process for enlistment into the Ghana Police Service.



The police applicants for general duties numbering 2,411 formed long queues to undergo physical body screening and also have their certificates inspected.



The physical selection process formed part of a countrywide exercise organised by the Ghana Police Service to shortlist qualified Ghanaian young men and women for enlistment.



Police Management Board (POMAB) member and supervisors for the Upper West Region, ACP David Eklu, who told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise started at 0800 hours on Monday said the applicants behaved very well on the first day of the inspection process.



He said the exercise covered both physical screening and inspection of certificates and focused on those who applied for general duties into the service.



“The applicants in the Upper West Region behaved well and they followed the queue, the criteria for general duties were specified in the advertisements that we put out,” ACP Eklu said.



“Apart from the few who were disqualified because of their physique and then their certificates, nothing much happened,” he added.



Mr Opoku Appiah Nicholas, an applicant, who came from Brong Ahafo Region to partake in the screening process, applauded the Ghana police supervisors for their friendly reception and openness during the exercise.



“The reason why I came to Upper West is that, I leant anytime there is a screening exercise this region doesn’t always record high numbers as compared to my region,” he said.



Another applicant, Madam Sukpen G. Nancy, also said she came from Northern Region but decided to participate in the Upper West Region because it had been noted to be a peaceful region.



“Comparing Upper West Region screening to any other region, I can’t tell much, but I was advised by a friend to undertake the exercise in the Upper West Region because it is always first come first served,” she said.



The exercise is expected to continue until Sunday, February 4, 2018 during which the prospective recruits would write an examinations.



ACP David Eklu admonished the applicants never to play smartness into the nationwide recruitment exercise and advised parents not to interfere in the exercise.