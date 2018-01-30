GJA Clarifies Housing Scheme For Journalists

Related Stories The Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) and the lead sponsor of the 22nd GJA Awards, Koans Estate Limited, have clarified doubts regarding the proposed housing scheme for journalists named the, Media Village project.



According to the two entities, panic in the media regarding the cost and quality of the buildings to be put up at the proposed Media Village, located at Pampaso, near Nsawam, is justifiable as due diligence was being undertaken to ensure that it is a win, win situation for both parties.



Kofi Anokye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koans Estate, addressing the media at the prize presentation ceremony for award winners, said the housing solutions company is excited to be part of the Media Village project, which seeks to provide affordable housing units for journalists in the country.



He said the housing project is not a joke but a reality which is already benefiting some Ghanaians in other institutions.



“One of your members got to know of the price of the houses when he came to cover the unveiling of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) project, the first company we designed a similar project for its staff,” he said.



Mr. Anokye noted that when the journalist, Kwasi Agyeman, got to know the cost, which was highly subsidized, he told the leaders of the GJA and the partnership was formed during the 22nd GJA awards ceremony.



Explaining the details of the project, he said the housing unit would be designed like a boys’ quarters with a tailed bath and toilet, and a kitchen on a 70×100 plot of land.



“It will not be fenced and it will not have a living room but will have electricity connection and water,” he disclosed.



Presentation



GJA president, Affail Monney, together with the other executives and awards committee members, presented an amount of GH¢2,000 to the winner in each category.



The journalists who were recognized for their work in the anti-galamsey fight also had a cash prize of ¢1,000 each.



Portia Gabor of TV3 received ¢5,000 for being adjudged the Most Promising Young Journalist of The Year as well as an additional ¢2,000 for winning in the news reporting category.



Kwame Sefa Kayi, Journalist of The Year 2016, will have a three-bedroom house worth GH¢200,000 at the Media Village as his prize – making him the first journalist to own a house at the village.