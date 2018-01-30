Ghana Lauded For Helping To Counter International Security Threats

Related Stories Ghana has been praised for making significant contribution to offsetting numerous security threats that confronts the global community.



The West African country’s contribution to peace keeping, fight against terrorism, crime, trafficking and stability of the international community has been described as invaluable.



Mr Robert Jackson, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, who made the commendation on Monday, said instability which has destroyed future of nations, has necessitated the US government ongoing collaboration with Ghanaian security forces in areas of training to tackle global crime.



He was addressing students of Wa campus students of University for Development Studies (UDS) as part of a two-day official visit to the Upper West Region.



He said Ghana was noteworthy for two reasons - first, the way it maintains peace and stability within its borders and secondly, the way it advanced peace on the continent and around the world through participation in peace keeping operations.



Mr Jackson said instability killed economies and that was why the US government has ongoing coordination and training exercises with the Ghana Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies.



The collaboration seeks to tackle the global issues such as crime, terrorism, trafficking, border security and cyber crime that threaten lives and the development of the nation.



On educational opportunities, Mr Jackson said there were currently more than 3,100 Ghana students enrolled in US colleges and universities, adding that the institutions are looking to recruit more.



He urged interested Ghanaian students to explore opportunities by visiting USA Education Centers in Accra and Kumasi for necessary advice.



He also urged them to take advantage of the Young African Leadership Training Initiative (YALI) to improve upon their leadership skills.



Mr Sylvester Galaa, Acting Principal of the Wa campus of UDS, urged the students to take advantage of many opportunities created by the US in areas of education, economic empowerment and leadership training to develop their prowess towards Ghana’s development agenda.



The interaction was attended by several students from Faculty of Integrated Development Studies, School of Business and Law, Faculty of Planning and Land Management.