Demolish Indian Hemp Camps Nationwide

Mr Kwadwo Adjei-Darko, a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has appealed for the demolishing of Indian hemp camps in the country to save the lives of adolescents who are the future leaders.



He stressed the need for the Police Administration and the Narcotics Control Board to embark on a national operation to demolish such camps popularly called “weed bases” and secretly set up in various communities across the country by illegal drug peddlers and addicts.

This has over the years drawn many youth into smoking the drug and destroyed their lives.



Mr Adjei-Darko made the appeal at a ceremony to inaugurate and hand over a Junior High School Complex constructed by the Council of Brong-Ahafo Association of North America (COBAANA) to the Ayakomaso Methodist Basic School in the Sunyani West District to support formal education services delivery in the area.



The facility, estimated at the cost US$100,000 consists of a three-unit classroom block, an office, a dining hall and Information Communication Centre (ICT)



He lamented the situation had contributed to high rate of crime in the country and needed to be dealt with all seriousness to help minimise all forms of crime.



Mr. Adjei-Darko urged parents and guardians to prioritise and invest in their children and wards education for them to obtain not only quality education but to study to the highest level.



He entreated parents to give proper upbringing to their children, so that they would become respectful and responsible children who would not misconduct themselves outside the home to dishonour the family and the nation in general.



Mr Adjei-Darko advised parents not to support or shield their children in wrongful acts but lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation by the children.



Right Reverend Daniel Kwasi Tanor, Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana implored teachers to limit the use of mobile phones during classes and concentrate on teaching the children to acquire quality education.



He urged the staff and the pupils to practise the culture of maintenance to sustain the beauty of the school.



Nana Yaw Adu Sompremo I, the chief of Ayakomaso thanked the members of the Association for the gesture and appealed to them and the Sunyani West Assembly to collaborate to construct a toilet facility and a fence wall for the school to improve sanitation and also prevent the children from running away during school hours.



Mr. Alex Ankamah, President of COBAANA commended the government for the implementation of the Free SHS programme to ensure all basic school children in the country would have unhindered access to secondary education to acquire the necessary academic and professional training skills to lead responsible adult lives.