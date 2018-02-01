GHC2,000 Bounty Placed On Rapists’ Heads

Related Stories The police in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have placed GH¢2,000 bounty on the heads of the four suspected persons, who purportedly gang-raped a 14-year-old school girl at Bobrama.



According to the police, the amount would be given to anyone who would give information that would lead to the arrests of the four suspects.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the District Police Commander, Supt Thomas Bayor, had visited the family members of the victim to reassure them that the police would do all they could to arrest the suspects.



The police have therefore, launched a manhunt for them.



The suspects, aged between 17 and 35, reportedly went into hiding after allegedly committing the crime.



According to sources, the 35-year-old man is believed to be the mastermind behind the purported crime.



Narrating her ordeal in an interview with journalists, the victim (name withheld) said that on that fateful day she attended a party at Bobrama in the district where she was given some drink by the suspects.



The girl said after taking in the drink, she became drowsy and when she became herself, she discovered that her underwear had been stained with blood and also experienced severe pains in her vagina.



She said she quickly reported the incident to her mother’s friend who later informed her mother.



They then reported the matter to the police at Esiama, after which they proceeded to the Eikwe Hospital where it was confirmed that she had been raped.



Gifty Ansah, popularly called Maa Gifty, who is the mother of the victim, also indicated that parents of three of the suspects had visited her family to plead for amicable settlement, but she refuseed their pleas.



ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the victim and her mother lodged a complaint with the Esiama police.



She pointed out that the police were working hard to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.