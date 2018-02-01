Run Churches Like Public Institutions - Prof. Adei

Related Stories A Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has advised men of God to operate their churches like public institutions to promote transparency and accountability.



“Most churches today”, he noted, are richer than some government institutions and should be audited to streamline and develop their financial statements as happens to public institutions



“People who embezzle money in government are the same people who hold high positions at churches. So they must be checked properly to help expose them” he hinted.



The Former GIMPA Rector made this call when he joined the people of the Christ Preachers’ Church International to mark their 2018 annual national conference at the church’s headquarters in Accra.



He noted that transparency in church activities would not only enhance transparency and accountability but also attract more members.



Prof. Adei further called for all church leaders when appointed or elected to consider playing their respective roles efficiently to ensure transparency and accountability.



“Before an individual is appointed to hold any position both in church or any other place the person must be God fearing, full of wisdom and must also be productive in all aspect of his or her duty despite his or her academic status” he stated.



On his part, the General Overseer of the Christ Preacher’s Church International, Dr. Joseph Armah, underscored the need for Christians to reflect and abide by the rules and regulations of the Bible.



He indicated that the role of every Christian is to win souls for Christ, and thus, called on Christians to make soul winning a part of their daily activities.



The Man of God revealed that Christians were not created to experience economic and financial hardship in life and therefore urged them to live lives that would attract God’s favour.



Dr. Armah also called on Ghanaians to bury their political, traditional and religious differences and pray towards the growth the country.



