Ghana Gas Closure Will Not Affect Electricity Production

Madam Jacqueline Ofori-Atta, Western Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana has assured the company's numerous clients of continuous power during the shut of the Ghana Gas at Atuabo.



“The shutdown of Ghana Gas for routine repairs will not interrupt power supply since ECG has put in place measures to contain any power outages.”



Madam Ofori-Atta gave the assurance during a media soiree organised by ECG for journalists in the Western Region to take stock of the activities of the company and make known its activities for the year.



‘’ECG has been notified of the Ghana Gas shutdown, but it will not affect supply, we have other sources of generating power and have enough capacity to contain any interruption’’ she added.



According to the Regional Manager, the Western Region enjoyed stable power supply last year and was hopeful that it would continue this year.



Mr Philip Osei Bonsu, Regional Public Relations Officer for ECG, touching on tariffs, indicated that as an implementing agency, ECG was not authorised to set electricity tariffs and that PURC was the mandated state institution in-charge of setting tariffs.



He said the process to either review tariffs upwards or downwards has already started, explaining that PURC considered the amount of power from both hydro and thermal before it determined electricity tariffs.



On indebtedness of State Institutions to the Company, Mr Bonsu indicated that there had been tremendous improvement from the affected institutions, but noted with concern that some of the affected institutions were not complying with the directives from government.



The PRO hinted that the company was going to apply mobile applications in serving its clients , adding that the mobile app was on pilot bases and that customers could download the application on Google play store and Apple play store.



According to him since the app was linked to consumers mobile money account, customers with post-paid meters could pay their bills on the app.