Wife Seeks Divorce Over Husband’s Laziness, Lack Of Love

library image Related Stories A house wife, Joke, has asked an Agege Customary Court, Lagos, to dissolve her 26-year-old marriage to her 54-year-old husband, Azeez Isiaka, over alleged lack of love, laziness and acts of irresponsibility.



Joke, a civil servant, in her petition for divorce, said that her unemployed husband had refused to seek new employment since he lost his job years ago.



She told the court that his husband had become insensitive to the family welfare because of his joblessness.

“My husband does not beat me, but l go through psychological and verbal abuse in his hands every day. He is not appreciative of all my endeavours, embarrasses me at will and `talks down at me even in the public.’

” The emotional stress is unbearable; l pray the court to separate us so that I can live comfortably.



“He is lazy and frustrated, thereby transferring his aggression to everybody around him,” she said.





The respondent, who did not object to the application for dissolution of the 26 years old marriage, did not also deny the applicant’s allegations.



He told the court that he stopped contributing to the welfare of the children’s upkeep three years ago because he had not job, adding that the petitioner was free to re-marry.



The court’s President, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, who advised the estranged couple to keep the peace, adjourned the suit until Feb. 20, for alternative dispute resolution.