Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Hanging And Killing Girlfriend

A police officer with the Konongo Divisional Police Command, Sergeant Bright Nana Poku, has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend, Ms Vida Osei Bonsu.

The deceased was found with a rope hanging on her neck in a kneeling position in the Sergeant Poku’s room.



The incident occurred over the weekend.



Confirming the arrest to the Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Commander Police, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Ken Yeboah, said the deceased, was a tutor at Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School and was believed to be in a relationship with the suspect.



According to him, the suspect told the police that he left her in the room and when he returned, he found her with a rope around her neck tied to the window.



Mr Yeboah explained that the sergeant was picked up because the incident happened in his room and the police could not rule out murder.



Autopsy



He said an autopsy conducted on the deceased by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Thursday indicated that the deceased died from hanging.



He said the report also found traces of other substances in her body and the doctor had recommended that the contents of her stomach be taken to the Ghana Standard Authority for further analysis to determine the actual cause of death.



He said the suspect was still in police custody assisting in investigation.