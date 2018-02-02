Police Arrested For Taking GHS10,000 To Free Robbers

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a police investigator, Sgt Kyei Mensah, for aiding the escape of two robbers.



Mr Mensah took GHS10,000 from a parent of one of two robbers, as bribe before helping them to escape.



The robbers, Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh and Fredrick Asante both children of senior police officers -C/inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh and Inspector William Armah- were convicted and sentenced to 11 and 10 years respectively by the K.M.A Circuit Court in Kumasi on September 27, 2017 but never reported to the Kumasi Central prisons to serve their sentences.



The police instituted investigations into the matter and upon interrogation, Mr Mensah, who was the investigator in charge of the case admitted he took money from the parents of the convicts to help in their escape.



A statement from the police read: “The investigator who admitted having aided the escape of the convicts after interrogations stated that the parents of the convicts C/inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh stationed at the Twedie Police Station and Inspector William Armah, stationed at the Regional Visibility Unit in Kumasi influenced him with an amount of GHS 10,000 to free the convicts.”



Mr Mensah and his two accomplices have been arrested.







