Teachers Who Date Students Should Be Jailed - Minority Leader

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to sack and revoke certificates of teachers who sexually abuse students.



He also suggested that such teachers be jailed, banned from government employment and also made to compensate their victims.



These sanctions, he said, if introduced by the MoE and the GES, will help to deal with the current canker in the teaching profession and also serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking in an interaction with Adehye FM's Elisha Adarkwah at the inauguration of a six-unit classroom block which he built at Kronum Kwapra in the Suame constituency, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu attributed the rise in sexual abuse and harassment of students by some teachers and headmasters to the ineffectiveness of the inspectorate division of the GES.



He, therefore, called for the inspectorate division to be proactive to monitor teachers and students at all times.