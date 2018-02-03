Death Threats Against Afreh-Nuamah Condemned

Related Stories The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed concern about threats issued against Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah by persons associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Afreh-Nuamah, a journalist with TV3 and 3FM, received death threats for criticising the performance of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation on social media.



Narrating the incident to the MFWA, the journalist said at about 15:00GMT on 30 January 2018, he received a phone call from one Hajia Boya Musah, who described herself as a member of the NPP.



“As soon as I picked the call, she started attacking me, questioning the motive for my constant criticism of the Minister on my Facebook wall. She said I will be crippled and even killed if I don’t stop attacking the Honourable Kofi Adda,” Afreh-Nuamah narrated.



Afreh-Nuamah said he reported the threats to the Nima Divisional Police and tendered an audio recording of Hajia Boya’s verbal assault as evidence.



The Divisional Police Commander, DSP Paul Mensah Bampoe, confirmed to the MFWA that a complaint has been lodged and being investigated.



Meanwhile, the journalist says another party activist of the NPP, Hajia Fati, also called a day later to threaten him for reporting Hajia Boya Musah to the police.



In a statement, the MFWA said it condemns the threats against Mr Afreh-Nuamah, adding that: “The work of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation is a legitimate subject for public discussion, and, as a journalist and citizen, Afreh-Nuamah has the right to criticise his performance without any fear”.



MFWA continued: “We call on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the assailants to book. We urge the management of Media General and the Ghana Police Service to put in place measures to ensure the safety and security of the journalist. We also call on the leadership of the NPP to caution its members and activists against threatening to harm journalists and individuals who criticise the government.”









