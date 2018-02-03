One Village, One Dam Project Takes Off In Kpandai

Related Stories One of Government’s flagship programmes, “One Village One Dam,” has taken off in some communities in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.



It is also expected that by the first week of March 2018, some communities in the Upper West and Upper West Regions would see the commencement of a similar project.



The programme is in partnership with the Renewable Energy and Environmental Conservation (REEC) Biopower, a subsidiary of Hi-Limit Group.



This was in a statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Larbi, the Chief Executive of Hi-Limit Group, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Friday.



Mr Larbi said the $660 million project would involve the construction of 440 units of 300kw dairy farm biogas power plant and centre pivot irrigation dams, as well as fertilizer production units.



He said the 440 plants was expected to create 46,000 direct and indirect jobs and would be completed in March 2020.



Mr Larbi explained that each district in the three Northern Regions would have ten plants constructed in ten communities.



He said each dam has the size of 62,500 m2 with a centre pivot irrigation system covering 80 hectares of land



Mr Larbi said the Hi-Limit patent integrated plant design, would distribute electricity generated from dairy farm biogas plants to rural villages, whiles at the same time using the biogas effluent (liquid fertilizer) dams for irrigation purposes.



He said the first plant at Nsogyaso in the Afram Plains South District is nearing completion and would be commission by the end of February 2018.



Hi-Limit’s REEC Biopower is a Ghanaian company with operations in Africa, Europe, and Asia.