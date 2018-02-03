My Daughter Is Not So Bad – Mother Of Student In ‘Kitchen Stool’ Sex Video

Related Stories Rebecca Tetteh, mother of the student whose leaked sex tape engendered controversy has pleaded with the public to refrain from circulating it while insisting that her daughter is not a bad girl.



The sexual encounter between the headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey, and the female student, became the toast of town with memes of the ‘stool sex’ flooding social media platform, Facebook.



In the 4 minutes 16 seconds video, the lady is seen kneeling on a kitchen stool with her hands placed on the floor while Mr. Sepey stood behind her and squatted for easy penetration and thrusting.



Speaking to UTV, a calm-looking Madam Tetteh averred that although she cannot vouch for her daughter with regards to her sexual relations, she does not think the daughter is that spoilt.



“I beg each and every one to delete the video from their phones. I know there are worst sex videos of other people but because they’ve not been leaked, they think they are clean. I’m just praying to God for this issue to be put to rest. The police has said they would arrest anyone who circulates the video. I’m pleading with Ghanaians to let go. My daughter is not that naughty. She flirts around but doesn’t have indiscriminate sex,” said the mother.



Wife of the headmaster who also spoke to UTV lamented the pain and hardship she has being through following the development and pleaded for an end to the circulation of the sex video.



The matter is currently under investigations. According to ASP Irene Oppong, Director of Public Affairs of the Central Regional Police Command who spoke to Citi FM, “The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names that we have information that they circulated the video, so, for now, we are looking for them, we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them.”





