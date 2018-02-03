21 Recruits Nabbed With Fake Certificates

Related Stories Twenty-one prospective police recruits undergoing screening at the Koforidua Police Training Centre in the Eastern Region have been arrested for allegedly presenting forged documents, and are currently on police enquiry bail.



According to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, the suspects are assisting in investigation and would be put before court for prosecution.



Since the beginning of this week, hundreds of young people have been going through screening processes to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.



Some of the prospective recruits queued at dawn to enable them to get the opportunity to go through the process.



The youth had to endure the heat of the scorching sun as they stood several hours in queues. Ambulance Service personnel were stationed at the centre to provide first aid.



Despite some few reported instances of underhand influences, the process had been transparent and fair.