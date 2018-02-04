NADMO Office Attackers Caged

Related Stories Nuhu Suglo, Seidu Salifu, Osman Jamal, Abdulai Hakeem and Bongaamwini Issahaku, who have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), have been remanded by the Wa circuit court.



The court, presided over by Baah Forson Agyepong, remanded the suspects, to reappear in court on 9th February, 2018.



The suspects were charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, a threat of harm, assault and stealing.



Information gathered indicates that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth went to the NADMO office to confront the regional (NADMO) boss, Isaac Seidu, over some misunderstanding in the party’s polling station executive elections.



It is alleged that the youth beat up some staff of the office and in the process, the NADMO boss was injured.



Police personnel who stormed the office were able to arrest some of the youth but it is alleged that the regional minister, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, asked that they be released.



Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana said he only ordered the release of the suspects to calm the situation, but assured the police that he would hand over the suspects to them the following day.



It will be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan following the attack by the NPP youth.



A letter signed by Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin, indicated that the minister had been suspended and that Amidu Ishaq, who is his deputy, would act.



The letter further stated that the minister’s suspension was to pave way for investigations into the incident until the outcome of the investigations.