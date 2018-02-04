Palmer-Buckle Calls For National Effort To Tackle Youth Indiscipline

Related Stories The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has called for a deliberate national effort to tackle negative attitudes and irresponsible behaviour among the youth.



He described as worrying the increasing indiscipline among the youth, saying it was time parents, faith-based organisations (FBOs) and other social agents rose up to the challenge.



He made the call when the leadership of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Accra on Friday.



"The youth are looking for work from the government but most of them are not prepared enough or do not have the right attitude to work. As parents, churches and social groups, it is critical that we focus on the younger ones because if we fail to train them to be responsible, they will be a nuisance to the public in the near future," he stressed.



Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle urged parents and FBOs to invest in the upbringing of the younger generation and also be good role models for them.



Delegation



The Marshallans were led by the Supreme Knight, Sir Knight Bro Ambrose Yennah, and the Grand Lady, Most Respected Lady Sis Grace Budu-Smith.



The other members were the standing committee members of the Grand Court and Supreme Council, as well as the three regional Grand Knights of the Marshallan regions in Accra – Tema, Accra West and Accra East.



The visit provided a platform for the leadership of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall to interact with the Archbishop on a wide range of issues that bordered on the growth of the Catholic Church and the country.



Support



Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle called on the societies and associations within the Catholic Church, as well as the Christian community, to move beyond the spiritual needs of young people to support them to be ready for life.



Turning his attention to the developments within the Catholic Church, he urged the leadership of the Marshallans to support some initiatives that were underway to develop the church.



He used the occasion to call on all Catholics in the Accra Diocese to support the 125th anniversary that would take place this year.



The Archbishop further asked the leadership of the Marshallans to support his fundraising initiative to carry out the multi-million Chapel restoration project at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle also appealed to the leadership of the group and the Catholic community, to support the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT), to grow into a preferred destination for knowledge.



Pro-active leadership



Among other things, he charged the executives of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall to show exemplary leadership that would paint a good image about the Catholic Church.



Such leadership, he said, ought to be based on the four cardinal pillars drawn from Acts 2:42-47 - teaching of the apostles, the sacraments, prayer meetings and fellowship and communion.



For his part, Sir Knight Bro Yennah lauded the Archbishop for his pivotal role in the growth of the Catholic Church and the country as a whole.



He stressed that the Knights and Ladies of Marshall existed to support the parishes to carry out the divine mission and pledged that members of the society would adhere to the doctrines of the church and defend it at all times.



He added that the group was committed to taking initiatives that would not only benefit the church but the country at large.