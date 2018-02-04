Teachers In Rural Areas Deserve Better - Kofi Buah

Related Stories Teachers in rural Ghana deserve better conditions of service and other incentive packages as a morale booster to give off their best, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah the Member of Parliament(MP) for Ellembelle, has stated.



To this end, the MP has put measures in place to reward the efforts of teachers in the Northern part of the District, popularly called Aiyinasi-North.



The MP observed that teachers must be offered such packages in a bid to motivate them to accept postings to the hinterlands.



Mr Buah made this known when he interacted with more than 50 basic and Junior High school teachers in the hard to reach areas of the District at Asomase as part of a working visit to the Aiyinasi-North zone.



He said all teachers in the area would enjoy two bonuses being cash incentives in the first and last quarters of the year 2018 respectively.



The MP also promised to supply schools in the area with teaching and learning materials to enhance teaching and improve on academic standards of students in the area.



Mr Buah also disclosed that he had initiated moves to procure 1,000 pieces of furniture for schools in the area after the teachers had enumerated challenges facing them such as lack of accommodation, poor lighting system, lack of teaching and learning materials, furniture, among others.



He reiterated that teachers in such remote cocoa-growing areas needed to be motivated to teach well to better the fortunes of the school children.



Mr Buah stressed that as the food basket of the District, he would not relent in his efforts to better the living conditions of the over 10 thousand settler farmers in the area through the provision of social amenities.



The head teacher of Asomase basic school expressed gratitude to the MP for the visit to share his vision on education with the teachers.



He said the MP had been in constant touch with the area which had witnessed numerous developmental projects such as rural electrification, provision of boreholes, CHPS compounds, construction of maternity ward and road network.