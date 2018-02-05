Water Shortage: Parliament Summons Minister

Related Stories Parliament has summoned management of the Ghana Water Company over the ongoing water rationing programme started two weeks ago.



The company cited the dry season and the pollution of the country’s water bodies as the cause of the water shortages.



Communications Director of the company Stanley Martey has also indicated that a timetable will soon be provided to guide consumers as to when the tap for each area will be opened or closed.



He said the country may need to pray for rain because until that happens, the situation might not change.



But Parliament’s works and housing committee says more answers are required from the Ghana Water Company management.



Its Ranking member and Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi said members are worried about the development and have called on GWCL’s management to give further details on the development.



“We have invited the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation as well as the managemnt of Ghana Water Company to come and brief us on the water situation in the country and also to tell us plans they are putting in place to address the problem.”



The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, the MP added.





