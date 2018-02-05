Speaker Mike Ocquaye Adds Voice To Amorous Relationships Between Teachers And Students

Related Stories The Speaker of Parliament Prof.Mike Quaye has bemoaned the increasing cases of amorous relationships between teachers and their female students.



The menace, he said, is not only affecting the academic performance in schools and the lives of the female students, but also derails mutual respect between teachers and the students.



He was speaking at the outdooring of Graphic acting Managing Director, Ransford Tetteh as development chief of Pakro, a town near Nsawam.



The admonition by the First deputy speaker, Joe Osei-Wusu who represented his boss, Prof Mike Ocquaye follows recent reports of sexual escapades between teachers and students.



The headmaster of Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Central, Robert Sepey, made the headlines for the wrong reasons when a leaked video of his sexual escapades went viral few weeks ago.



He was engaging in kinky sex on a stool with a lady who just completed the same school.



Residents close to the school had suspected the headmaster and other male teachers of sexually harassing the girls in the school.



The video, they argued was enough evidence of the unhealthy amorous relationships the teachers have established with the students.



They have therefore demanded a mass transfer of all the male teachers.



In Ejisuman in the Ashanti Region, the male teachers are also battling allegations sexual molestations against the students.



The teachers have however vehemently denied the allegations.



The Speaker of Parliament insists teachers must always be role models to the students and not their sexual partners.



In an era of free education, the Speaker said a congenial environment must be created for teaching and learning in the school.



He also reminded parents to play their role in raising and training the kids in order to complement the efforts of the teachers in school.



The new development chief, Mr. Ransford Tetteh announced he will embark on an ultra-modern ICT centre and a Library shortly after his installation.