Agyinasare ‘Cleans Up’ After Festival Of Miracles (PHOTOS)

Presiding Bishop and Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has organized a clean-up exercise to remove posters, intended to publicize the four-day Festival of Miracles recently held at the Independence Square.



The Festival of Miracles was part of activities to mark Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s 35th anniversary in the ministry of God.



To advertise the event, which had a large number of people attending, posters were splashed all over the city of Accra which many Ghanaians, including the Accra Mayor, were unhappy about.



Days to the event, the clergy as well as organisers were heavily trolled on social media- receiving backlashes from a huge section of the public, who argued that the posters were defacing the metropolis.



A Twitter user, with the account name d_denzel tweeted "The rate at which Perez Chapel has defaced Accra City with Festival of Miracles posters is preposterous!! This is a clear case of indiscipline! Jesus didn’t teach us this!#shameful"



"Festival of Miracles posters really dirtied the whole of Accra."Mr Meister wrote on his Twitter handle.



Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said it was unacceptable and that even God will not be pleased with the level of the nuisance caused by the posters.



Bishop Agyinasare, smoked the peace pipe by urging the thousands of Christians that thronged the miracle service, to join forces with Perez Chapel International, to clean the city- in his last sermon at the festival on February 2, 2018.



Church members, volunteers, and organisers thronged the city, a day after the crusade, to remove the numerous posters and banners.



In a video and series of photos, the team could be seen pulling down posters on city walls, roundabouts and other public places.



The Festival of Miracles brought healing to many believers.



Throughout the festival, sight was restored to the blind, wheelchair-bound and crutch-aided people walked unaided, a woman with breast cancer got healed and the deaf and dumb also received hearing and speech.



In the coming weeks, Bishop Agyinasare intends replicating the festival in Cape Coast, Central Region and Tamale, Northern Region.







