Fake Military Officer Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment

A man, arrested for parading himself as a military officer and duping a lady of her cash of GH9,000.00 has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Kumasi Court Circuit.



Lovelace Kwabena Kwabia Brenya was additionally ordered to pay a fine of GH3,000.00 or have his term extended by six months.



He faced charges of impersonation, unlawful possession of military accoutrement, possession of ammunition without authority and defrauding by false pretense and admitted responsibility for the first three but pleaded not guilty to the last offence.



He would be returning to court on February 21, for his innocence or otherwise of the crime he denies committing to be determined.



Police Inspector Vida O. Apau told the court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the convict, dressed in military uniform had met the victim, Angela Adwoa Konadu at a restaurant and introduced himself as a Lieutenant in the Ghana Armed Forces.



He proposed love to her and they got sexually involved.



Brenya claimed he could get her recruited into the military and also find her a place at the barracks to set up a business and managed to swindle her of cash totaling GH9,000.00.



The lady after some time became suspicious of the tales, he kept telling her and made a report to the police.



The prosecution said he was subsequently arrested and during interrogation by investigators, he confessed he was not a soldier and a search conducted in his room revealed a set of military uniform, boots, and cartridge. He alleged he took these from his soldier friend.