Artisanry Crucial To Health Of Local Economy - Letsa

Related Stories Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has challenged artisans in the Region to re-position their work as key players in the local economy.



He described artisans as the “driving force of local economic development” and asked them to move away from perceptions that the sector was for school drop-outs.



Dr. Letsa was speaking at the first regional graduation of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers (NABH) Volta Region, on the theme; “Brightening the Future with Creativity.”



He noted that the hair and beauty industry was now complex regarding application of chemicals and charged the practitioners to be abreast of modern technology and practice to meet international standards.



Dr. Letsa asked practitioners to take advantage of government’s policies and initiatives to expand and their businesses.



Madam Seline Apeh Adjabeng, the Volta Regional Testing Coordinator, National Vocational Training Institute, noted that the most productive nations were those characterised by “flexible and well-qualified labour market with rich and divers mix of skills which are continuously developed.”



She therefore asked the graduates to consider their skills as a major step towards the reduction of poverty and support the growth of the local economy.



Madam Antoinette Sewe, Volta Regional President, National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers, said the ceremony was formally held in the districts, but the Region decided to hold its first mass regional graduation to unite practitioners in the districts and to promote networking and partnerships.



The graduation ceremony received support from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Volta- Eastern Region with the presentation of hair dryers to best students.