Help Me Find My Son’s Body – Beheaded Boy’s Father Begs Police

Related Stories Residents of Bogoso on that fateful day thronged the Police station where the father of the boy identified the head of his son, Ebenezer Tetteh a student of Grace International School, at Bogoso.



The mother of the beheaded boy was seen broken by the terrible incident of his 12 year old son as she wailed uncontrollably. The deceased, according to sources at the school was last seen in the morning, but may have left after students were sacked for non payment of school fees.



However, according to the father of the beheaded boy, he’s paid his son’s fees in full.



Speaking to Neat FM Thursday, Mr Peter Tetteh said his heart will be at peace only when he gets to see the torso of his son and bury it accordingly.



“I beg the Takoradi Police to get the suspect to disclose where he’s kept my son’s body so that it will be retrieved and buried accordingly, otherwise I’m grieve stricken and I may die from this traumatic experience. I’ve not had it easy at all, I’ve had sleepless nights because I don’t know where my dear son’s body is laying as I speak to you. As for the head, I’m aware it’s at the mortuary and so I know it will definitely be given to me so that I bury it. But what about the rest of the body? Even as I speak, I believe my son’s body might have started decomposing by now. The police must be up and doing and get the suspect to speak so that I can have my peace of mind.”