VIDEO: Two Men Trade Blows On Dzorwulu Streets

Like the professional bout between Isaac Dogboe and Cesar Juarez; that's how heated the fight was when two unknown male adults turned the Blohum street, Dzorwulu into another Bukom Boxing Arena, Thursday.



Although it is not clear what triggered the confrontation, one who was on a motorbike was seen holding a stone and aggressively ordering the other who was in a white private car to step out or he smashes the mirror of the car.



They engaged in a verbal altercation which drew the attention of passersby, vendors and others whose offices were close to the scene.



As tempers flared, the motor rider used his helmet as his weapon, hitting the other in the head a couple of times while the latter struck with a fist.



Some people at the scene managed to separate them only for the furious young men to rekindle their differences which set the pace for the second round.



The situation led to a heavy vehicular traffic as the road was inadvertently blocked by witnesses.





Below is a video of the fight captured by GhanaWeb.com



